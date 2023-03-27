CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.78 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

