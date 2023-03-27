62,429 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 62,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP opened at $99.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.