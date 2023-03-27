Northland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGV opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01.
About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
