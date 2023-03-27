iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

