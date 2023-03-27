Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

