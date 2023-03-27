J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.30.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $154.69 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.