Northland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 6.61% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVSE. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

