Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

