Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.32.
Insider Activity
Okta Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.