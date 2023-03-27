SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SentinelOne worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

