Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $193.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

