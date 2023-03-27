Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

