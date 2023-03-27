Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock worth $25,747,150. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $57.22 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

