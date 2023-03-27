Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

