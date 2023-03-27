Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 420 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $234.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

