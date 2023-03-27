WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.