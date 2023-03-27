WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
- Initiated Dividends At World Fuel Services, Are They Sustainable?
- Can American Airlines Shake Off Enough Weight For Profit Takeoff?
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.