Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,990 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ChampionX worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,094,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

