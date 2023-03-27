Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 23.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $114.59 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Stephens lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

