Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Confluent worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.