46,692 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,692 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.