Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $154.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

