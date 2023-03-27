Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 261 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

