FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Melius

Investment analysts at Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.