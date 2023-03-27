FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Melius

Investment analysts at Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
- Initiated Dividends At World Fuel Services, Are They Sustainable?
- Can American Airlines Shake Off Enough Weight For Profit Takeoff?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.