Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

