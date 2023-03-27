Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $320.87 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

