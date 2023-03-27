Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $200.26 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

