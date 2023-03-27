Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.20 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.