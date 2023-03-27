O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $810.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

