QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 196,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $125.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

