Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

