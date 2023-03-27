Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

GILD opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

