Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

