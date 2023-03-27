Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $53.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

