Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

