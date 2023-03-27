Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL opened at $51.39 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
