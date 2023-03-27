Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

