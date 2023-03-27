PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 61.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,215,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,516. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

