The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.