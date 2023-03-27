Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.01 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

