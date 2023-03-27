Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Applied Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.00 on Monday. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

