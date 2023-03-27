Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

AMNF opened at $3.75 on Monday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

