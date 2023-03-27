American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMBZ opened at $35.24 on Monday. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $317.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.