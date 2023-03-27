Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allianz Trading Down 0.4 %
ALIZY opened at $22.12 on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
