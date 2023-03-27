Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.17.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.78 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

