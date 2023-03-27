Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the February 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

