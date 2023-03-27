Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Declines By 72.8%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

