Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Asahi Kasei Stock Performance
Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
