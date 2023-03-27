Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

