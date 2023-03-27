PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ADOOY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

