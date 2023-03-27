Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

