AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $4.93 on Monday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

